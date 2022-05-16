Lisa Marie Presley praises “spectacular” ‘Elvis’ biopic

Lisa Marie Presley has praised Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, saying that it’s “nothing short of spectacular”.

The singer and daughter of the late Elvis Presley wrote online that she’s seen the film, which is released next month, twice and cannot fault the “absolutely exquisite” movie that she believes lead star Austin Butler will win an Oscar for.

Posting on Twitter in the wake of her son Benjamin Keough’s suicide in July 2020, the sole heir to her father’s estate explained why she felt so compelled to speak about Elvis as she continues to struggle with grief.

“Hello, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed & shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” Presley wrote.

“However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now. Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channelled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully.

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)

“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

She continued: “What moved me to tears as well was watching [her children] Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.

“It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well. I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.

“Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”

Earlier this month a new clip was released from the film showcasing lead star Austin Butler.

Elvis charts the iconic musician’s career through his complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

A synopsis reads: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

Doja Cat has also released a new single titled ‘Vegas’, which lifted from the new movie.