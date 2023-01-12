Lisa Marie Presley reportedly rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to hospital, according to reports.

Presley has supposedly been hospitalised after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. According to TMZ paramedics were called to her home on Thursday (January 12), which resulted in the actor and singer being taken to hospital for treatment.

The website claims that an ambulance crew arrived at Presley’s Calabasas home where they performed CPR. Her current condition is unclear, but the website also reports that Presley did have a pulse prior to being taken to a local hospital.

Advertisement

NME has contacted a representative of Presley for comment.

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the sole heir to her famous father’s estate. She has also released three albums of her own.

Presley suffered another personal bereavement in 2020 when her son, Benjamin Keough, died at age 27. In a statement released at the time by her representative Roger Widynowski, Presley said:

“[Lisa Marie Presley] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.” The statement did not state a cause of death.

Benjamin was the son of musician Danny Keough and the brother of actor Riley Keough. Danny and Lisa Marie divorced in 1994. He signed a $5million record deal with Universal back in 2009. It is unclear what came of the deal.

Advertisement

More recently the singer and actor celebrated the critical and box office smash-hit Elvis , which is based on her father’s life. The film is a favourite for this years awards circuit.