Listen to the ‘Oppenheimer’ soundtrack here

The soundtrack for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been released – check it out below.

Based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) who was instrumental in the creation of the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.

Alongside Murphy as the title character, Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

Who composed the score for Oppenheimer?

Ludwig Göransson, who provided the soundtrack to Nolan’s previous film Tenet, returns to score Oppenheimer. He’s become one of the most popular composers in Hollywood, with his past credits including Black Panther, Creed II, The Mandalorian and Venom.

You can stream the full soundtrack below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the soundtrack, Göransson said: “In the end, we recorded music that surpassed what I believed to be humanly possible. The perplexing visuals of spinning atoms drove forty violins into a breathtaking frenzy, while courtroom scenes were scored with the intensity of a battlefield.

“The music’s extreme dynamic shifts, travelling from the depths of an intimately personal journey to the brink of utter destruction, are drastic, disorientating, and jarring.”

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking. For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”