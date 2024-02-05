This little-known horror film is “traumatising” Netflix viewers

A 2019 horror movie titled Haunt has topped the Netflix UK’s film rankings, and viewers are taking to social media to share their thoughts.
The slasher movie, directed by A Quiet Place creators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, received generally positive critical reviews and made $2.2million at the box office, despite not being released in UK cinemas.
Set on Halloween night, the movie follows a group of teenagers who enter a haunted house filled with performers with murderous intent.
Its recent popularity surge has prompted social media discourse from viewers. One user wrote on X/Twitter: “Haunt on Netflix is actually very traumatising. And this is coming from someone that watched [The] Human Centipede”.
Another wrote: “Watched Haunt on Netflix thinking it was going to be just another generic haunted house slasher and…well it is, but it’s a really good one!”
The movie is being praised for its typical horror qualities, with one user writing: “Haunt on Netflix is a must watch. But make sure it’s daylight outside, all lights on still and no noisy neighbours coz the slightest sound u will jump out of your skin xoxo”, and another posting: “Surprisingly suspenseful; with a couple of gory scenes where I had to avert my eyes. Bit of a slow burner and admittedly not the best of its genre; but worth watching”.
“Haunt” on Netflix is actually very traumatising. And this is coming from someone that watched human centipede
— AK. (@aquilah_3) February 5, 2024
Watched ‘Haunt’ on Netflix thinking it was going to be just another generic haunted house slasher and…well it is, but it’s a really good one!
— K (@KierenKerr) February 5, 2024
‘Haunt’ on Netflix is a must watch. But make sure it’s daylight outside, all lights on still and no noisy neighbours coz the slightest sound u will jump out of your skin xoxo
— SallyH (@Sally_h3x) February 3, 2024
Watched the horror film, #Haunt on Netflix
Surprisingly suspenseful; with a couple of gory scenes where I had to avert my eyes 😇
Bit of a slow burner and admittedly not the best of its genre; but worth watching
6/10 pic.twitter.com/kJpDYZuMl2
— Mark Scales (@IndeedItsMark) February 5, 2024
So… can someone explain the ending of the #Netflix film called #Haunt and also give me back the 2hrs of my life! ✌🏻
— 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖 (@Katie_Lewis_) February 4, 2024
#Haunt on @netflix is horrendous. I don't understand how it's so well rated. Rookie mistakes and decisions, draaaaged out then boom escape-hospital-revenge-end. The FX were inconsistent… 1 or 2 were done reasonably well, others just pillows being attacked. Just disappointing.
— Elle (@HrhxElle) February 4, 2024
Some users are not fully convinced by the hype, with one writing: “So… can someone explain the ending of the #Netflix film called #Haunt and also give me back the 2hrs of my life!”
Another wrote: “#Haunt on @netflix is horrendous. I don’t understand how it’s so well rated. Rookie mistakes and decisions, draaaaged out then boom escape-hospital-revenge-end. The FX were inconsistent… 1 or 2 were done reasonably well, others just pillows being attacked. Just disappointing.”
Elsewhere, another little-known movie starring Margot Robbie is currently getting millions of views on the streaming platform.