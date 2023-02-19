Little Simz praised for “breathtaking” BAFTA performance

Little Simz has been praised for a “breathtaking” performance of ‘Heart On Fire’ at the 2023 BAFTAs.

Simz took to the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre tonight (February 19) alongside guitarist and rock musician Joan Armatrading for a powerful rendition of ‘Heart On Fire’, taken from her surprise 2022 album ‘No Thank You’.

Little Sims released ‘No Thank You’ alongside a statement that read: “Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

Taking to Twitter following the performance, Armatrading said: “What a pleasure and pure delight that Little Simz invited me to play guitar on her fabulous track ‘Heart On Fire’ at the BAFTAs tonight. This is us at the sound check. I loved every second.”

@LittleSimz What a pleasure and pure delight that Little Simz invited me to play guitar on her fabulous track Heart On Fire at the BAFTAs tonight. This is us at the sound check. I loved every second. pic.twitter.com/hVj50YxD4x — Joan Armatrading (@ArmatradingJoan) February 19, 2023

Following the performance, fans took to social media to praise Little Simz’ performance – check out a selection below:

Little simz has my whole ass heart — k e e l s (@keelshggns) February 19, 2023

Little Simz AND Joan Armatrading??? YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT THIS DOES TO ME #BAFTAs — Robbie (@nextlevelrobbie) February 19, 2023

little simz is really just other worldly i’m mesmerised — gabs #blm (@gabcmont) February 19, 2023

Little Simz AND Joan Armatrading? BAFTA! 😍 pic.twitter.com/y67nSFJLQf — Vikki O'Neill (@VONmarketing) February 19, 2023

little simz is such an incredible performer ❤️❤️❤️ — annabel 🌹 (@annnnabel_) February 19, 2023

However some people were confused why Little Simz was performing at the BAFTAs, which celebrates film.

Another non award section? Why? Is this music up for a nomination? I like Little Simz, but it’s whiplash compared to the rest of the #BAFTA2023 event. What a mess this show has been. — No Context Being Human (@OutofContextBe3) February 19, 2023

Speaking about the revamped BAFTA ceremony, which was broadcast live on BBC One for the first time, Bafta’s executive director of awards and content Emma Baehr told the Guardian: “As well as the glamour of the awards show, Bafta is an arts charity, we have a mission to recognise film talent and we want to bring these exceptional films to the public. So to have a prime time broadcast is of enormous value to us.”

“We want everyone to find something they can enjoy. Little Simz is going to be really brilliant, and Ariana (DeBose( is going to do an amazing opening number to the show. It’s the same for the hosts: I want people to watch and feel relaxed, and in Richard (E. Grant) and Alison (Hammond) I think we have the perfect pair who can do that.”