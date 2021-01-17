Liv Tyler has shared a post detailing her COVID-19 diagnosis, which she received on New Year’s Eve.

In a new Instagram post, the actor said the virus “F’s with your body and mind equally,” and “comes on fast, like a locomotive”.

Sharing a photo of her and her children, Tyler wrote: “Reunited with my loves … what a wild 2 weeks. Im such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and i feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.

“I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year’s Eve day. Shit I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020… boom it took me down.”

She added: “It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie. With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative.

“There are so many strange elements to this sickness. It effects everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma called it but It floored me for 10 days in my bed.

“It F’s with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least.”

Tyler went on to discuss the recent attacks on the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, saying “the first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world. The unknown so great.”

“I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this,” she concluded. “Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience.

“I am Humbled and filled with gratitude . to be well , a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering . Sending love and imaginary universal hugs to all.”

England is currently in its third nationwide coronavirus lockdown, with restrictions coming into place a few days into 2021.

All schools have closed across the country with summer exams are cancelled. The government is advising people to stay at home, while those who are clinically extremely vulnerable should begin shielding again.

The UK has now recorded over 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.