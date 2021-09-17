Lizzo wants to star opposite Chris Evans in ‘The Bodyguard’ remake

Lizzo has rallied behind calls for her to star opposite Chris Evans in The Bodyguard remake.

It was reported on Wednesday (September 15) that a remake of The Bodyguard is in the works from playwright Matthew Lopez – described as a “reimagining” of the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

While there have been no official casting announcements, social media ran wild with the pairing of Lizzo and Evans as potential candidates to play the main roles of singer Rachel Marron and bodyguard Frank Farmer.

Lizzo has since responded to the suggestions on TikTok in a video captioned: “What y’all think?”

While known primarily for her music, Lizzo also has numerous acting credits to her name – starring in comedy drama Hustlers in 2019 and lending her voice to the 2011 animated film UglyDolls.

According to Variety, Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote and co-produced the original film, will return for the remake in a co-producer role. He’ll be joined by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

The original version of The Bodyguard holds the record for the highest-selling movie soundtrack of all time, featuring Whitney Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton track ‘I Will Always Love You’.

A biopic about Houston herself, backed by her own estate, is reportedly due out in 2022. The singer will be played by British actress Naomi Ackie.