Logan Paul says he walked out of ‘Oppenheimer’: “Everyone’s just talking”

Logan Paul has admitted he walked out of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer because the film is “all exposition”.

The YouTuber and WWE star shared his thoughts on the historical biopic during an episode of his ImPaulsive podcast, where he was joined by Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou.

“I walked out of Oppenheimer,” Paul said, to shocked gasps from the Philippous.

Asked why he left the film early, Paul replied: “I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking. It’s all exposition. Nothing happened.”

Earlier in the episode, Paul said he similarly considered walking out of Interstellar after the opening 18 minutes “because it was so slow”, but he has since placed it in his “top three favourite movies”.

Speaking to the Philippous about their horror thriller, Paul had “one critique” for the duo’s film, believing that it “started a little slow” in the first 20 minutes.

“And then you’re latched into that rollercoaster and it does not stop,” Paul added. “I walked out going, ‘Oh my God.’”

A24 recently announced a sequel to Talk To Me is currently in development, titled Talk 2 Me.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Oppenheimer has a critical rating of 93 per cent. At the time of writing, it’s the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Barbie and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

In a five-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking. For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”