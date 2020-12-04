‘Logan’ star Dafne Keen reveals there were plans for a sequel

Logan star Dafne Keen has said there were once plans for a sequel.

The young actress, who played Laura Kinney AKA X-23 in the X-Men film opposite Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, has explained she would love to reprise the role.

“I got told by some people at Fox that there might be another one, but this was ages ago when we were filming, and they haven’t contacted me ever again,” Keen told WeGotThisCovered.

The change of course could be related to the moment that Fox was absorbed by Disney, moving the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and potentially lessening the chances of a sequel.

However, Keen added she would still be willing to explore the story: “I feel like we’re just at the beginning, there’s more to be told, and it’s a relay race.

“I come into play when they’ve already written and done pre-production and decided on doing the film, so as soon as they say, ‘Go,’ I’ll happily go whenever,” she said.

Keen is currently starring in season two of His Dark Materials, playing the lead role of Lyra opposite James McAvoy as her father Asriel.

In a four-star review of season two, NME said: “The first season jumped that hurdle easily, but as with any second series, book or album, the follow-up must give fans more of the same, while adding new elements to sustain interest. His Dark Materials season two does all that and more.”