London Film Festival to premiere ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

The new Pinocchio film directed by Guillermo del Toro is set to receive its world premiere at London Film Festival.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival announced today (August 31) that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio would be among the 22 features receiving a world premiere during the October event.

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape Of Water) co-directed the film alongside Mark Gustafson. The film was produced by Del Toro alongside Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will be released on Netflix, and features an all-star cast including Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, Ron Perlman and Tim Blake Nelson.

You can watch the first trailer for the film below:

According to Netflix, the film “reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

“This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.”

Other world premieres at this year’s London Film Festival include Asif Kapadia’s new film Creature, and Nora Twomey’s Cartoon Saloon animation My Father’s Dragon.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Knives Out sequel Glass Onion would receive its European premiere in London and close the festival.

The BFI London Film Festival previously hosted the European premiere of the original Knives Out in 2019, staged in Leicester Square.