Watch a new, behind-the-scenes video from the set of ‘Bond 25’

A first look at 'Bond 25'.

A first-look, behind-the-scenes video from the set of the next James Bond film has been released. You can watch the video below.

Read more: The 10 best James Bond themes ever

The short clip, released by MGM, Universal, and Eon, shows scenes from the set of the upcoming Bond movie set in the Caribbean. The film, which hasn’t been given a title yet, is known only as Bond 25.

The next instalment in the franchise, which is set for release in 2020, is directed by Cary Fukunaga and sees Daniel Craig return as Bond.

In the clip below, you can see Craig alongside Jeffrey Wright.

The new film has suffered a number of setbacks. A “controlled explosion” on the set earlier this month (June 4) injured one crew member and caused damage to Pinewood Studios.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In May, Daniel Craig himself reportedly injured his ankle while filming an action scene, leading to production being suspended.

Bond 25’s release date was also pushed back by two months and is now expected to arrive on April 8, 2020. The film has hit several other stumbling blocks ever since it was announced four years ago including original director Danny Boyle’s departure from the project over creative differences.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also drafted in to work on the film’s script – and spoke of her desire to make the film’s female characters “feel like real people.”

“It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character,” she said.