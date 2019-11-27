It looks like the Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ won’t be released after all

Damn.

It looks as though the ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League won’t be released after all, despite stars including Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck recently calling for it to see the light of day.

The ‘Snyder Cut’ refers to the original vision of director Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the film after the death of his daughter Autumn, with Avengers: Assemble director Joss Whedon subsequently hired to oversee post-production and direct a further two months of reshoots.

Last week, Affleck (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana Prince) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg/Victor Stone) all prompted a huge reaction after tweeting #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Despite reports claiming that the Snyder Cut could ultimately appear on WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming service, it seems that a release isn’t as likely as it would perhaps seem.

Variety claims that there is “little appetite” at Warner Bros for “spending the millions of dollars it would require to finish visual effects and editing work on Snyder’s version”, and “there are currently no plans” to release it.

Last month, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa seemingly confirmed that the film existed in an interview with MTV News.

“I have seen it. I have seen the Snyder Cut, so… think the public needs to see it,” Momoa said.

“I’m obviously indebted to Warners and DC, and I don’t know how they feel about it. As a fan, I’m very, very happy that I got to see it.’”

When Justice League was released on November 17, 2017, it was mauled by critics and made just $229 million domestic and $657.9 million worldwide, making it the lowest grossing movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Meanwhile, Gadot will return as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman: 1984 which is set for release next summer.