The cast of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy have reunited remotely for Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart chat series — watch the trailer for the upcoming special below.

Gad has been keeping people entertained during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown by reuniting the stars of such beloved movies as The Goonies, Back To The Future and Splash over mass Zoom chats.

This Sunday (May 31), Gad will remotely host the ‘Return of the Kings’ special with members of the cast from Peter Jackson’s acclaimed cinematic adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels, which were released as a trilogy of films between 2001 and 2003.

The below trailer for ‘Return of the Kings’ previews the involvement of The Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen — you can watch the clip below.

As well as those six stars, the likes of director Peter Jackson and actors Andy Serkis, Karl Urban, Viggo Mortensen, Mirando Otto, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean and Liv Tyler all join in with the reunion — check out a separate screenshot from the upcoming episode below.

a lotr cast reunion??! this is how I have a stroke folks!!!! pic.twitter.com/vCpEp0bI9M — númenwhórë (@sIickslack) May 27, 2020

Gad’s The Lord of the Rings reunion special, ‘Return of the Kings’, will premiere on his YouTube channel this Sunday at 5PM UK time.

Earlier this month, Gollum actor Andy Serkis read aloud the entirety of The Hobbit for a charity livestream.