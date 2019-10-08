‘Lord Of The Rings’ to be screened with a live orchestra in London

'The Matrix' and 'The Terminator' are also being shown with musical accompaniment

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring is set to be screened along with a live orchestra in London next year.

The first film of the hit fantasy series, which was released back in 2001, will be shown at the capital’s historic Royal Albert Hall as part of the venue’s Films in Concert event.

London’s Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will accompany the Elijah Wood-starring epic on October 2-3 2020. Tickets are set to go on sale here from April 15 and are priced from £25-£80.

Fans will also be able to catch special musical screenings of The Matrix, Titanic, Superman, Star Wars, and The Terminator at the iconic London building. Check out the full schedule below.

The Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert 2020 screenings:

The Terminator Live – May 28

Titanic Live – May 30

Superman in Concert – May 26-27

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert – October 2-3

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert – October 23-24

The Matrix Live – October 28

Meanwhile, the 2019 event sees titles such as Skyfall, Blade Runner, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and The Empire Strikes Back being given the special live treatment.

Last year, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope was screened at the Royal Albert Hall alongside The London Symphony Orchestra.

In other news, a TV adaptation of Lord Of The Rings is currently in the works. While there’s been no official word yet on an expected release date, Amazon were required to begin production on the show within two years – meaning that it will be on the way by November 2019 at least.