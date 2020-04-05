Louis CK has discussed the sexual misconduct scandal that he was involved in back in 2018 in a surprise new stand-up special.

An article published by the New York Times in 2018 saw five women who had worked with the comedian in some capacity claiming inappropriate behaviour by CK, including that he masturbated in front of female comedians. CK then responded, confirming to fans that “the stories were true”.

Last night (April 4), a new stand-up special called Sincerely Louis CK appeared online, in which the comedian discusses the allegations in detail.

“How was your last couple of years?” he asks the Washington DC crowd during the show. “How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys? Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?”

“I learned a lot,” CK says of the experience. “I learned how to eat alone in a restaurant with people giving me the finger from across the room.”

“I thought I should leave the nation,” he added, discussing his plan to go on an international tour after the allegations. “Thought it was a good idea. Would have left the planet if they had another one of those.”

The comedian then discussed the allegation of him masturbating in front of women, saying: “I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you. I get lonely, it’s just sad. I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You’d gather folks and amaze them.”

Going on to discuss ideas around consent, CK said: “If you want to do it with someone else, you need to ask first. But if they say yes, you still don’t get to go ‘Woo!’ and charge ahead. You need to check in often, I guess that’s what I’d say.

“It’s not always clear how people feel. Men are taught to make sure the woman is okay. The thing is, women know how to seem okay when they’re not okay.”

CK then made a comparison between women having sex against their will and slaves singing while they’re being forced to work. “It’s kind of like a Negro spiritual,” he said. “It’s sort of similar. So to assume that she likes it is like if they heard slaves singing in the field and you’re like, ‘Hey, they’re having a good time out there.'”

Louis CK made a controversial return to the stage in 2018, performing at at New York’s Comedy Cellar. He cancelled two last-minute intimate UK shows last year after a fan backlash.