Louis Tomlinson documentary ‘All Of Those Voices’ to hit cinemas

Louis Tomlinson has announced details for his upcoming documentary film All Of Those Voices.

Directed by Charlie Lightening (As It Was), the film promises an “intimate and unvarnished” journey through Tomlinson’s life and career with never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to his 2022 world tour.

According to a press release, the film “explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path”.

Advertisement

Speaking about the film, Tomlinson said: “This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words’.”

This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world: https://t.co/9xGzYaDWTR pic.twitter.com/ZUs8bNo27p — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 8, 2023

All Of Those Voices is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on March 22 for a limited time. Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday, February 22 here.

Tomlinson released his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ last year, the follow-up to his 2020 debut ‘Walls’.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If ‘Walls’ found Tomlinson still figuring out what this part of his artistic journey should be, ‘Faith In The Future’ feels much more assured. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music, but is a solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be “an ever-evolving process”. Album two shows, though, that he’s very much heading the right way.”

Tomlinson is set to tour ‘Faith In The Future’ throughout 2023, starting in April with dates across Japan, the US and Europe, including a string of UK arena shows in November. Find any remaining tickets here.