‘Love Actually’ to tour live in concert with a full orchestra

Christmas rom-com Love Actually is set to screen later this year across the UK with a live orchestra performing composer Craig Armstrong’s score.

The 2003 film, which stars Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley, among others, follows a group of interlinked individuals and their love lives during the festive season.

Following previous tours, the film is set to hit the road once again this winter, starting on December 2 in Bath before hitting a number of stops including Glasgow, Edinburgh, York, London and Manchester, later concluding on December 15 in Birmingham.

Tickets for the concert series begin at £29.50 across all dates bar London, which begin at £35.50, and are available for pre-order on Ticketmaster from this Wednesday, March 10, and general sale this Friday, March 12.

The full dates are below:

DECEMBER

Thursday 2 – Bath Forum

Friday 3 – Poole Lighthouse

Sunday 5 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Monday 6 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Tuesday 7 – Sheffield City Hall

Wednesday 8 – York Barbican

Thursday 9 – Hull Bonus Arena

Saturday 11 – London Eventim Apollo

Sunday 12 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Monday 13 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 14 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 15 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

In other Love Actually news, director Richard Curtis revealed to NME back in 2019 what he would change about the film.

“That’s a really difficult question,” he said. “I think the naked people should be wearing more clothes.”

Back in 2017, meanwhile, a special 10-minute sequel for Red Nose Day was released, which saw cast members including Bill Nighy, Knightley, Liam Neeson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Martine McCutcheon all return.

However, the likes of Martin Freeman, Laura Linney and Rodrigo Santoro did not reprise their roles.