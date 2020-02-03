Lucasfilm boss: A ‘Star Wars’ film will “absolutely” have a female director soon

A Star Wars film will “absolutely” have a female director in the future, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy says.

Interviewed by the BBC on the BAFTAs red carpet last night (February 2), Kennedy discussed the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Asked whether a film with a female director could be on the horizon, Kennedy replied: “Oh absolutely, without question.”

“We’ve already got [female directors],” the producer expanded. “We’re doing Mandalorian, and we’ve got two or three fantastic women working with Star Wars, and we just brought in Deborah Chow, who’s doing the Obi-Wan [Kenobi] series. We’re cultivating a lot of great talent.”

Kennedy has previously discussed the idea of a female director for a future Star Wars movie. In 2016, she told Variety: “We want to make sure that when we bring a female director in to do Star Wars, they’re set up for success. They’re gigantic films, and you can’t come into them with essentially no experience.”

“We want to really start to focus in on people we would love to work with and see what kinds of things they’re doing to progress up that ladder now, and then pull them in when the time is right.”

A female director might have to wait for a few more Star Wars films, though: it has recently been reported that Jojo Rabbit and Thor director Taika Waititi is in talks to direct the next film in the series.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has also said that the films will “go into hiatus” after the recently released The Rise Of Skywalker.