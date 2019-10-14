"It feels good how it was packaged in that film."

Actress Lucy Boynton has revealed to NME that she doesn’t think there should be a sequel to Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Boynton played Freddie Mercury‘s one time fiancée Mary Austin in the movie, which snagged lead actor Rami Malek an Academy Award for his turn as the pop icon.

Currently appearing in Netflix teen drama The Politician, the London-bred star said she feels like the story is “kind of done” and shouldn’t be elaborated on.

“I think it’s one of those things, that is better left,” said Boynton. “I feel like that it feels good. It feels good how it how it was packaged in that film, I think.

“I don’t know, I think it [the story of Bohemian Rhapsody] was kind of done, like it was wrapped up, the message that we wanted to get across about their [Freddie and Mary’s] relationship, and about her.”

Previously, Boynton was forced to respond to claims that the film ‘straightwashes’ the famously-gay Mercury, calling them “frustrating” and “basically nothing” in an interview with Digital Spy.

The film, which stars Malek as Mercury, chronicles the 15-year period between Queen’s formation as a band and their famous performance at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

It was originally directed by Bryan Singer, before Dexter Fletcher took over after trouble with Singer meant he was fired under a cloud of controversy.

The X-Men helmsman was still listed as director on the film’s credits, but failed to attend the Golden Globes where the movie won ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ as well as ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’ for Malek.

Later, Malek himself spoke out about Singer’s sexual misconduct allegations, describing them as “a horrible thing” and encouraging victims to come forward and “have their voice heard.”

The allegations in question were made by four men, some of which involved claims of underage sex. These allegations appeared in The Atlantic following a 12-month investigation by the magazine.