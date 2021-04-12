Lucy Liu has signed on to appear in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Shazam!

As reported in Deadline, Liu will play villain Kalypso in the New Line and DC film and will join Zachary Levi – who reprises his title role – alongside new cast Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren.

As previously reported, Mirren will take on the role of Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, in the upcoming sequel.

According to Deadline, the film will “continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ‘SHAZAM!’ is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego.”

Following delays to filming the sequel through the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now scheduled for a November 2022 release, three years after the original. The follow-up to the 2019 film was initially confirmed in December 2019.

Ahead of a DC FanDome event last year (August 22), a parody poster for the sequel appeared on Twitter and director David F. Sandberg shared the image in approval.

Accompanying the mock-up poster was the caption: “Shazam! Now the kids have facial hair!” You can see the poster here.

The film premiered to largely positive reviews in 2019.

“#Shazam was damn near PERFECT in my book. My FAVORITE DC movie (DCEU? What are we saying now?) by far,” Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan said in a glowing Twitter verdict at the time.

Journalist Sean Gerber likened it to the “Amblin era” – which saw Steven Spielberg creating family classics like ET.

“#SHAZAM! is pure joy that would have been right at home in the Amblin era. It has huge heart, loads of laughs, and even a few (welcome) scares. @ponysmasher combines classic charm and modern irreverence to create a thrilling superhero adventure for all,” he said at the time.