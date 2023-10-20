Lupita Nyong’o says she was “deceived” in heartfelt break-up post

Lupita Nyong’o has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following her split from US-based TV host Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther star opened up to her followers, explainingt that she finds herself in “a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception”.

“There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering,” Nyong’o began the post.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love.”

She continued: “And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness.

“I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it [real], and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”

The actor added the hashtag “#Breakup”, before finishing the post: “Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

Nyong’o’s followers and famous friends soon rallied behind her, with Vanessa Hudgens commenting: “And you got this,” alongside a strong arm emoji.

Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay also showed her support, writing: “We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith.”

