The ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ trailer is finally here

The trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun is finally here – take a look above.

The forthcoming Netflix film sees Idris Elba reprise his role as rogue detective John Luther for a new mystery.

An official logline for the film reads: “Brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorising London.”

“We really peel the onion back here because we had the time and scale to do that,” Elba told Empire last year about the film.

“It also gives [creator] Neil [Cross] a lot more, you know, Luther-land to play with, in terms of where Luther can go, how he goes, what the landscape is.”

He added: “We break out of the gritty streets of London, we take it outside of that a little bit. And that’s great. It feels like now we’re entering a different life of the Luther experience.”

Earlier this year, Idris Elba said he believes he could be replaced as DCI John Luther in the Luther franchise.

“It’s not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for,” he said.

“John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence.

“I want people to be like: ‘Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.’ And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I’m too old, someone else will step in to play John.”

The Fallen Sun will be released in cinemas on February 24, before premiering on Netflix on March 10.