‘M3GAN 2’ release date announced after creepy doll’s first outing proclaimed box office success

M3GAN 2 has officially received a release date following the success of M3GAN at the box office.

M3GAN, which sees a child-like doll with A.I. go on a rampage, has been widely praised and also become an unexpected box office success. In response, a sequel has now been reported to be in development and tagged with a tentative release date.

The sequel is currently titled M3GAN 2 and should be set for release on January 17, 2025, according to The Wrap. The film will move forward with Universal Pictures, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse on board.

The second film, in what could prove to be a new horror franchise, is said to see Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return to their roles. Alongside this M3GAN creator and screenwriter, Akela Cooper is believed to be penning the script. Williams will produce with Atomic Monster founder James Wan (producer on M3GAN) and Blumhouse founder/CEO Jason Blum.

Released earlier this month, M3GAN has become a surprise hit at the box office in 2023. The film has grossed $91.9 million (aproximately £74.2 million) at the global box office.

The film stars Williams as Gemma, a workaholic roboticist who struggles to raise her niece Cady (McGraw) after her parents died in a car accident. Gemma believes her problems can all be solved when she finishes designing M3GAN, a humanoid doll with artificial intelligence to be a friend and protector to Cady. However, things start to go wrong when M3GAN begins taking her prime directive to protect Cady to murderous extremes.

M3GAN has been hailed by NME as a horror success, with a review signing-off stating: “M3GAN is an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment.”