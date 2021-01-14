Home Alone 2 star Macaulay Culkin has congratulated the efforts of fans to remove Donald Trump‘s cameo.

Responding to a recent surge of social media posts digitally removing the president from a brief scene in the second film in the franchise, Culkin wrote “Bravo” on Twitter to one fan who entirely edited Trump out.

Following recent news that the U.S. president has been impeached for a second time, as well as having been banned permanently from Twitter, several fans took to social media to remove Trump from the 1992 film.

Trump was offered a cameo role in the film as Columbus shot a scene in the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time and requested a small appearance in the film in exchange.

In the film, Trump gives Macaulay Culkin’s character directions in the lobby.

Culkin responded to a tweet from one fan which said “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin” by simply writing: “Sold.”

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Others on social media have suggested Dolly Parton, Keanu Reeves and Matt Smith as potential replacements for Trump.

One suggested Christopher Plummer, too, writing: “First Twitter, Home Alone 2 is next! Can someone call Christopher Plummer and see if he can replace him?”

The tongue in cheek campaign follows the a riots at the US Capitol building led by Trump supporters last week, which caused the building, which is the seat of US Government, to be put into lockdown as politicians and nearby office buildings were evacuated.

Trump faced condemnation in the wake of the insurrection for encouraging his supporters and continuing to allege voter fraud in the recent U.S. election results – which is thought to be a motive behind his supporters’ actions.