Macaulay Culkin cast in new pandemic thriller ‘Rich Flu’

Actor Macaulay Culkin has been cast in a new pandemic thriller called Rich Flu.

As reported in Variety, Culkin will join Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike in the new film, which is directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

Filming will begin on the project this autumn and it’s described as a “high-concept social thriller in which a deadly disease starts killing off the richest people on the planet,” according to Variety.

The description adds: “At first it strikes the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires, and so on. With the whole world panicking and headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets they no longer want, in hopes of saving their skin.”

Gaztelu-Urrutia is directing Rich Flu from a script he co-wrote with Pedro Rivero, who he’d previously worked with on The Platform, as well as David Desola and Sam Steiner.

Culkin had his breakthrough role in the Home Alone franchise and starred in other 90s films such as The Good Son, My Girl and Richie Rich. After taking a break from acting, he returned with roles in 2003’s Party Monster and 2007’s Sex and Breakfast. He most recently appeared in American Horror Story: Double Feature as Mickey.

Earlier this year, Culkin announced his involvement in a new travelogue series about becoming middle-aged.

The documentary series, titled Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis, will be created in partnership with Lightbox – the production company behind HBO’s Tina Turner documentary, Tina.

According to Deadline, the series will see Culkin ponder questions like: How should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed with youthfulness? What is midlife success and how do we measure it? How do we ensure unbridled passion doesn’t become a relic of our youth?

The show was inspired by Culkin’s viral tweet in August 2020 to mark his 40th birthday. “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” he wrote.

The series is produced by Lightbox co-founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn alongside Culkin’s manager Emily Gerson Saines, who has served as executive producer on Tokyo Vice and Blindspotting.

In a statement, Culkin said: “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”