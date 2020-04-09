Macaulay Culkin reportedly set to appear in ‘Home Alone’ reboot

Macaulay Culkin is to make a cameo in the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone.

That’s according to a report by The Sun, which claims a source has revealed the original Home Alone star will appear in the remake for £2.5million.

Culkin portrayed Kevin McAllister in the first two franchise movies, Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992).

A source told The Sun: “No Home Alone is complete without the star of the show, Macaulay. Disney bosses were desperate to get him on board and they’ve opened their wallets in a big way to do so.

“His cameo is being planned and they’re working out the details – but it’ll cost them nearly £2.5million for the privilege.”

The new Dan Mazer-directed Home Alone will see Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper play a couple who “in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom”.

The lead character, who won’t be a new version of Kevin, will be portrayed by Jojo Rabbit actor Archie Yates.

NME has contacted Disney for comment.

In recent years Culkin reprised his role as the burglar-bashing Kevin McCallister for a Google Assistant advertisement. Before that, though, the actor had opened up on his experiences filming Home Alone, and why he struggles to watch it almost 29 years after its original release.

There is currently no release date set for the Home Alone reboot.