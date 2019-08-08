Macaulay Culkin responds to Disney’s plans to reboot ‘Home Alone’

Original Christmas classic was released in 1990

Macaulay Culkin has responded to Disney‘s plans to reboot Home Alone.

Earlier this week, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company is developing a modern remake of the Chris Columbus-directed movie for “a new generation”.

Alongside Home Alone, Iger revealed that reboots for Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are also in the works. They are all set to premiere on Disney’s streaming subscription service, Disney+, which is expected to launch this November.

Now, Caulkin, the star of the original 1990 Christmas classic, has responded by posting an amusing picture of himself in his pants with a plate of food with the caption: “This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like”. He then followed it up by offering his services for the reboot, writing: “Hey @Disney, call me!”

It’s still unclear if the family flicks will be reimagined as films or as TV shows. Information about the projects’ cast, plot details and release dates has yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that over 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries and specials are slated for release over the first year of Disney+’s launch. These include the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, two Toy Story-based projects (titled Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life) and the documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Last December, Culkin reprised his role as the burglar-bashing Kevin McCallister for a Google Assistant advertisement. Before that, though, the actor had opened up on his experiences filming Home Alone, and why he struggles to watch it almost 29 years after its original release.