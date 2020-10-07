Macaulay Culkin wears hilarious ‘Home Alone’ mask in pledge to stop people spreading COVID-19

Macaulay Culkin has shared a picture of himself wearing a face mask featuring his iconic open-mouthed expression in Home Alone.

The star also urged people to wear masks in a pledge to stop COVID-19 spreading in the US. You can view the pic below.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” he wrote.

More than 200,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, since the pandemic broke out earlier this year

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was reported that Culkin is expected to make a cameo in the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone.

Culkin portrayed Kevin McAllister in the first two franchise movies, Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992).

The new Dan Mazer-directed Home Alone will see Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper play a couple who “in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom”.

The lead character who won’t be a new version of Kevin, will be portrayed by Jojo Rabbit actor Archie Yates.

In recent years Culkin has reprised his role as the burglar-bashing Kevin McCallister for a Google Assistant advertisement. Before that, though, the actor had opened up on his experiences filming Home Alone, and why he struggles to watch it almost 30 years after its original release.

There is currently no release date set for the Home Alone reboot.