Macaulay Culkin responds to Drake’s ‘Home Alone’ hoodie diss

Drake and Culkin joke about the fate of Kevin from 'Home Alone'

Drake and Macaulay Culkin got into a comedy beef last night (June 2) over the fate of Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister from his classic breakthrough film Home Alone.

Drake arrived to see his beloved Toronto Raptors basketball team take on Golden State Warriors on Sunday for Game 2 of the NBA finals. He was wearing a hoodie that appeared to troll Kevin.

Drake’s Home Alone hoodie was printed with the message ‘Kevin?!?!?’

The message was actually aimed at Raptors player Kevin Durant, who has yet to appear in the finals while he recovers from a calf injury.

However, Culkin saw the hoodie after it was shared on social media. He tweeted: “Hey Drake, I’m right here bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ.”

Their exchange came as sport’s bizarre “Curse of Drake” struck yet again. Golden State Warriors beat Toronto Raptors 109-104 to level the series at one game each.

The “curse of Drake” had affected boxer Anthony Joshua, who lost for the first time in his career in Las Vegas on Saturday night to the unfancied Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua had jokingly posted a snap of himself on Instagram with Drake before the fight, saying “Bout to break the curse”, only to lose to Ruiz in the seventh round.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are among football teams to be hit by the curse of Drake after being pictured with him. Conor McGregor lost his UFC fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov after entering the ring with Drake in his entourage.

Culkin stars in the upcoming film ‘Changeland’, searching for the meaning of life while travelling around Thailand.