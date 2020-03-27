‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ spin-off ‘Furiosa’ reportedly in production

Director George Miller has reportedly been holding auditions for a Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off movie.

Titled Furiosa, the new movie is said to centre on Charlize Theron’s Fury Road character of the same name.

According to a Variety report, Miller has already held a Skype audition with Anya Taylor-Joy, star of movies The VVitch, Split, and Emma. Which role she has auditioned for is not yet known.

Other actors have also been auditioned for the movie, but their names are yet to be revealed.

Whether or not Theron, who portrayed Imperator Furiosa in Fury Road, will appear in the the spin-off is also not known, but some rumours point to Furiosa being a prequel. Therefore, Joy could be auditioning to step into Theron’s shoes – and fans could see the beginnings of Furiosa’s tangles with Immortan Joe.

Miller says he hopes to start shooting the movie in 2021.

Last year, George Miller revealed there were two new Mad Max movies in the works.

In an interview, the man behind the action-packed Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, revealed plans for a pair of sequels – providing legal issues with Warner Bros. subsided.

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that the fifth Mad Max movie had been confirmed to start filming later this year.

Director George Miller is ready to return to the iconic post-apocalyptic world after the green light was given for shooting to take place in Australia this autumn, according to Geeks WorldWide.