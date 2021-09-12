‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ vehicles to go up for auction

A number of vehicles that appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road are set to under the hammer later this month.

Hosted by Australia auction house Lloyds, 13 iconic vehicles from George Miller’s 2015 post-apocalyptic action film will be up for grabs from September 25-26.

“Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded,” a description of the lot reads.

Advertisement

“Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.”

Some of the highlights of the auction include The War Rig: Prime Mover Inc. Tanker and Ball Pig-Trailer; Razor Cola: 1973 XB Falcon Coupe (The Interceptor Reborn) and The Doof Wagon, referred to in the movie as the “morale machine” of Immortan Joe’s militia party, used to rally the troops and shown with mounted drummers and a fire-breathing electric guitar.

Also up for grabs are Nux Car: 1932 Three Window Chevy Coupe, V8, Convoy Car: Elvis, Convoy Car: Jag Flamer and The Gigahorse: W16 Cadillac Pair, that latter of which features a pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes split, widened and stacked on top one another.

Other listings include: the Pole Car: Pontiac Surfari with 20′ Pole Counterweight, “Fire Car: Dodge”, Caltrop: El Dorado, Buggy: Ratrod Chevy and Buick: Heavy Artillery with Hummer Weapon Mount, along with Sabre Tooth: F250 Claw Car, complete with a massive harpoon for lassoing quarry and a ferocious pair of steel “teeth” used to bite into the ground and slow vehicles of opponents.

Lloyds have stated that numerous forms of payment will be accepted at the auction, including cryptocurrency “as we outrun the end of civilisation”. The company added: “Nitrous, no-nonsense shipping can be arranged for anywhere in what’s left of the World.”

Advertisement

You can visit the auction here.

Last month, Tom Hardy shared his thoughts on Mad Max: Fury Road, revealing he thinks the film was more about Furiosa.

The actor, who played Max Rockatansky in George Miller’s major action film, has praised for Charlize Theron’s character Furiosa, calling her “fantastic”.

“That was ultimately Furiosa’s movie, which was fantastic. Fury Road. Furiosa. It was in the title,” Hardy told Esquire, discussing the forthcoming Fury Road prequel about Furiosa.

“It was interesting how that one unpacked,” the actor continued. “If you look at it now, it was a changeover of hands in a way, from Mad Max to Furiosa. That’s what they’re filming now. Furiosa.

“It was a very well implemented changing of the guard. [Miller’s] still got Mad Max, but he’s split his feed between two characters, and that’s really, really cool.”

Furiosa is set to star Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Theron’s character, and is scheduled to be released in 2023.