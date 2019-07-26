There are two new ‘Mad Max’ movies in the works according to director George Miller

A release date is yet to be revealed

There are two new Mad Max movies in the works according to writer/director George Miller.

In a new interview, the man behind the action-packed Mad Max: Fury Road , which starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, has revealed plans for a pair of sequels – providing legal issues with Warner Bros. subside.

Talking to Indiewire, Miller said that there are two sequel ideas in the works, “both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story,” but that it all depends on the outcome of the “Warners thing.”

Referring to legal wrangling with Warner Bros. over unpaid earnings, according to Miller, “it all started because of the chaos at Warner Bros. and not Kevin Tsujihara.”

“He wasn’t the antagonist,” Miller said. “A lot of people didn’t know what was going on and were not prepared to make a definitive stand; everybody was running around fearful, it seems, through three regimes. It was hard to get anyone’s attention, so we went to litigation.”

He added: “The chaos has stabilised and it’s become extremely positive as the dust seems to have settled after [the AT&T merger].”

Miller is currently working on Three Thousand Years of Longing, which, according to IMDB, will star Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy will be returning for Venom 2, it has been revealed.

After starring in 2018’s Venom, it has now been confirmed that the actor will be back to reprise his role as Eddie Brock aka Venom in the Marvel sequel.