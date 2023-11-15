‘Madame Web’ trailer has been released by Sony

Sony has just released a the first trailer for a brand new superhero movie, Madame Web. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the movie stars Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Of Grey) and Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus) among others.

Directed by SJ Clarkson and written by Jessica Jones writer, Claire Parker, the movie centres around Cassandra Webb, portrayed by Johnson, a paramedic working in New York City. When she notices her ability to see into the future, she enlists the help of a group of young women, one of whom is called Julia Carpenter, played by Sweeney, who later becomes Spider Woman in the famous comics.

A synopsis by Sony Pictures reads: “‘Meanwhile, in another universe…’ In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroines. The thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Advertisement

Stemming from the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the trailer hints at an entertaining, action-packed movie, with comic-accurate costumes and impressive special effects. The cast also includes some big-screen regulars such as Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor.

When Sweeney was interviewed last year about the upcoming project and working with Johnson, the Euphoria actor said, “I was a little nervous. I have to say – I snuck Fifty Shadse Of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot.”

The two will star together in Madame Web, released in cinemas from February 14 2024.

Elsewhere, actor Glen Powell addresses the affair rumours surrounding him and Sydney Sweeney after they starred together in new rom-com, Anyone But You.