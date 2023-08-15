Netflix has released the first trailer for Maestro starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan – check out the clip below.

Directed and co-written by Cooper, the film charts the lifelong relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein (played by Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan).

A synopsis reads: “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Along with starring, directing and co-writing the film with Josh Singer (Spotlight), Cooper has also produced the film alongside Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Other cast members include Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor.

As shown in the trailer, Cooper and Mulligan both sport makeup to depict older versions of the couple, as it flips from black-and-white to colour.

Bernstein is a renowned conductor and composer, who is perhaps best known for his work on the Broadway musical West Side Story.

Maestro is released in select UK cinemas on November 24, before it arrives on Netflix from December 20, 2023.

This is the second film Cooper has directed following 2018’s A Star Is Born, where he starred opposite Lady Gaga. A Star Is Born went on to receive eight Oscar nominations, winning Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’.