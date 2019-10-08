Major US cinema chains refuse to screen Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

The Netflix movie is set to arrive on the streaming platform three weeks after its cinema release

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman will be shown at a Broadway theatre after major US cinema chains refuse to show the film.

The movie is a Netflix original and will arrive on the streaming platform three weeks after its cinema release.

It seems that cinema chains have some issues with that short gap between it being available to view in their venues and on fans’ screens at home as they have refused to show the film. Instead, The Irishman will be shown at New York’s Belasco Theatre from November 1 to December 1. It will be the theatre’s first-ever film screening.

Netflix are reportedly planning to install modern screening equipment at the Belasco, where the film will be shown eight times a week between Tuesday and Sunday. Additional matinee screenings will be added on weekends.

Scorsese told Deadline: “We’ve lost so many wonderful theatres in New York City in recent years, including single house theatres like the Ziegfeld and the Paris. The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting.”

The Irishman will be released on Netflix on November 27 but producers were planning a cinema release to comply with Oscars eligibility rules, which require films to have a seven-day run in LA cinemas.

Scorsese’s latest film stars Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, and more.

Meanwhile, the director caused controversy last week when he said Marvel films are “not cinema”. James Gunn was the first to respond to the filmmaker’s comments, saying he was “saddened” Scorsese was judging his films in that way.