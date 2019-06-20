Man arrested after stabbing at ‘Harry Potter’ film studio

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

A man has been arrested after a crew member was stabbed at the film studio considered to be the home of the Harry Potter movies.

Police were called to the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire on Wednesday afternoon after the incident occurred next door to the ‘Making of Harry Potter’ studio tour.

One man was arrested on suspicion of intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the victim was rushed to hospital with a neck injury.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12.35pm [on Wednesday] to reports of an incident at Warner Brothers Studios in Leavesden. One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

“It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.”

The incident occurred on the set of The Witches, an upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel, starring Anne Hathaway and Chris Rock.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said: “I can confirm that there was an isolated workplace incident at the Warner Bros studio production facility and the police are now handling the matter.”

A source told the Mirror: “I couldn’t believe I was there for it. It’s not something you expect to be close to.”

Other films shot at the studio include The Dark Knight, Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd and Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.