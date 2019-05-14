Man charged with death of ‘T2: Trainspotting’ star Bradley Welsh

He was shot dead last month.

A man has been charged with the death of T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old was shot dead as he walked home to his Edinburgh flat on April 17.

Police confirmed yesterday that a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the actor’s death. He will appear in front of Edinburgh’s Sheriff Court later today.

A police statement added: “He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday March 13. Members of the public are thanked for their assistance with both of these investigations.”

Welsh was found dead near his home in the city’s West End area last month, with initial reports suggesting that he was shot in the head.