Man charged with death of ‘T2: Trainspotting’ star Bradley Welsh

He was shot dead last month.
A man has been charged with the death of T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh.
The 48-year-old was shot dead as he walked home to his Edinburgh flat on April 17.
Police confirmed yesterday that a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the actor’s death. He will appear in front of Edinburgh’s Sheriff Court later today.
A police statement added: “He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday March 13. Members of the public are thanked for their assistance with both of these investigations.”
Welsh was found dead near his home in the city’s West End area last month, with initial reports suggesting that he was shot in the head.
The 42-year-old starred as imposing gangland figure Mr Doyle in the 2017 sequel to Trainspotting – alongside the likes of Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, and Robert Carlyle.
It’s believed that he was a close friend of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and owned his own boxing gym in Holyrood, where he ran charity projects to keep young people away from crime.
Posting on Twitter, Welsh wrote: “Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way.”
Another Twitter user said: “Sad to hear about Bradley welsh, done so much for the community and Edinburgh as a whole, great guy with a big heart. Trained at his gym when opened at gorgie and always teaching younger lads. RIP big guy.”