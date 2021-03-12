A politician has been channeling the Joker in his bid to become a governor in Japan.

Yuusuke Kawai, who hails from the Party to Make All of Chiba a Land of Dreams and Magic, is running to replace retiring incumbent Chiba Prefecture governor Kensaku Morita.

His policies include wanting to build a Tokyo Tower in Chiba, rename Narita Airport as Disney Sky, make Frozen anthem ‘Let It Go’ the prefecture’s theme song and rename Makuhari Station as Makuhari Messe Isn’t Here Station.

As part of his campaign, he has shared a music video, which you can view below, that shows him parading around Tokyo to dance music, dressed as the Joker.

Speaking about his reasoning for dressing as the Joker, Kawai told Tokyo Sports: “Since the clown is kind of a dark hero, I had this impression that I could get the support of the masses.”

