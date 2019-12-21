News Film News

‘The Mandalorian’ actor Jake Cannavale hates ‘The Rise of Skywalker’: “It’s an absolute failure”

"I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie"

Matthew Neale
Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker
Daisy Ridley as Rey in 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'. Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney

One of the actors who appeared in Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian has spoken about how much he hated new sequel The Rise of Skywalker, calling it an “absolute failure”.

Jake Cannavale, who played Toro Calican in The Mandalorian, wrote in an Instagram story: “I’m in the Star Wars universe now!!! So surely I can’t speak ill of Episode IX, right???

Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure.”

Advertisement

Reviews so far have been mixed, while the film sits at 57 per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the least popular entries in the franchise. Watch the “final” trailer below.

Cannavale said that Abrams has “rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless”, describing The Rise of Skywalker as “worse than The Phantom Menace and The Last Jedi combined”.

“I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie,” he added.

Earlier this week (December 18), the UK premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was interrupted by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

Advertisement

The activists, who were dressed as characters from the franchise, arrived from the Bristol branch of the climate crisis campaign, rushed the blue carpet at London’s Leicester Square and lay down holding up signs which called on film industry bosses to “tell the truth on climate change.”

A spokesperson for the group confirmed they “did not intend to shut down the premiere, but to make sure their message was heard.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Features

The 50 best songs of 2019

NME -
Counting down the best bops, sad bangers, and earworms of the past 12 months
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.