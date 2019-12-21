‘The Mandalorian’ actor Jake Cannavale hates ‘The Rise of Skywalker’: “It’s an absolute failure”

One of the actors who appeared in Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian has spoken about how much he hated new sequel The Rise of Skywalker, calling it an “absolute failure”.

Jake Cannavale, who played Toro Calican in The Mandalorian, wrote in an Instagram story: “I’m in the Star Wars universe now!!! So surely I can’t speak ill of Episode IX, right???

“Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure.”

Reviews so far have been mixed, while the film sits at 57 per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the least popular entries in the franchise. Watch the “final” trailer below.

Cannavale said that Abrams has “rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless”, describing The Rise of Skywalker as “worse than The Phantom Menace and The Last Jedi combined”.

“I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie,” he added.

Earlier this week (December 18), the UK premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was interrupted by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

The activists, who were dressed as characters from the franchise, arrived from the Bristol branch of the climate crisis campaign, rushed the blue carpet at London’s Leicester Square and lay down holding up signs which called on film industry bosses to “tell the truth on climate change.”

A spokesperson for the group confirmed they “did not intend to shut down the premiere, but to make sure their message was heard.”