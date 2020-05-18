Marc Maron pays tribute to late partner Lynn Shelton: “I loved everything about her”

Actor, comedian and broadcaster Marc Maron has spoken about the death of his partner and collaborator Lynn Shelton.

Shelton, director of Humpday and GLOW died last Friday (May 15) of a previously unidentified blood disorder, news of which was confirmed by Maron.

“I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship,” Maron said through tears on a new episode of his podcast WTF. “I was able to exist in a state of self-acceptance because of her love for me.”

He explained that after Shelton came down with a fever, she then tested negative for the coronavirus and was diagnosed with a strep throat, although the fever didn’t subside and they were seeking further medical help before she collapsed.

“We were going to go to the doctor for blood tests on Friday and then in the middle of the night I heard her collapse in the hallway on her way to the bathroom and I got up and she was on the floor and she couldn’t move,” Maron said. “She was conscious, but delirious a bit.”

Maron then called an ambulance. “That was the last time I saw her alive was on the floor being taken away,” he said. “I don’t want to go into details about that day, but they tried very hard at two hospitals that were amazing and they eventually had to let her go.

“They let me into the hospital after she died to spend some time with her, and I told her I loved her, I touched her forehead and I left.”

He continued: “She was an amazing woman. She was an inspiration to so many people. So many people loved her. She was a very determined artist,” he said of Shelton. “Tremendous love for people. For her friends. For her son, Milo.”

The rest of the podcast, which usually features a celebrity guest interview, was the audio of Maron’s 2015 interview with Shelton, which he explained was the first time the two met.

“When I had this conversation, it’s undeniable that we connected. My connection with her is almost seamless,” Maron remembered of that interview.

“I was definitely a better person when I was engaged with her. As a comic, as a guitar player, as a human, as a lover, as everything,” he said. “I was better in Lynn Shelton’s gaze.”

Maron concluded the episode by thanking his audience for their messages of support. “The outpouring of love and support for me, for her family, has been powerful and if there’s anything she taught me, really, is that people do love me. That she loved me,” he said.

“There’s nothing I can do about that and I realize I was learning how to accept it and I’m accepting it now. I accepted it from her. And I loved her and I’m happy you all loved her.”