Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are reuniting for a new film.

As per Games Raadar, The duo are going to working together on an Ocean’s 11 prequel that is being helmed by Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Few details are known about the project, but it is being directed by Jay Roach, who also directed Austin Powers. It’s said to be set in ’60s Europe.

Producer Josey McNamara opened up a little more about the project at the BFI London film festival to Games Radar, saying: “I can’t really say much…but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

Speaking about the reunion of Robbie and Gosling, McNamara added: “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

Earlier this week, legendary director Martin Scorsese said the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer was a “wonderful” thing for cinema this summer.

The director discussed the “Barbenheimer” phenomena during an interview with the Hindustan Times, saying that it offered “hope” for a different kind of film landscape.

“I do think that combination of Oppenheimer and Barbie was something special,” Scorsese said. “It seemed to be, I hate that word, but the perfect storm. It came about at the right time. And the most important thing is that people went to watch these in a theatre. And I think that’s wonderful.”

While the director admitted he hasn’t seen either film yet, he explained that he’s a fan of both Christopher Nolan and Robbie – who had her breakthrough role in Scorsese’s 2013 film The Wolf Of Wall Street.

“The way it fit perfectly – a film with such entertainment value, purely with the bright colours, and a film with such severity and strength, and pretty much about the danger of the end to our civilisation – you couldn’t have more opposite films to work together.

“It does offer some hope for a different cinema to emerge, different from what’s been happening in the last 20 years, aside from the great work being done in independent cinema,” he added.

Barbie has become the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide so far, and the highest-grossing film ever by a female director.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”