Margot Robbie thought ‘Barbie’ would “never see the light of day”

Barbie star Margot Robbie has revealed that she initially thought the film would never get made.

Speaking to Bafta to promote the film, Robbie said in a video shared her thoughts on the film upon first reading the script. “The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie.’ But they did.”

When asked if she could divulge any additional information on Barbie, Robbie coyly replied “Can’t tell ya” while smirking and zipping her lips.

Set for release on July 21, the film is directed by Greta Gerwig and has been long-awaited by fans. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles as Barbie and Ken respectively.

Earlier this month, 20 posters were revealed to promote the film, showing off its stellar all-star cast including Dua Lipa as a mermaid variation of Barbie, Helen Mirren as the narrator, Michael Cera as a character called Allan and Will Ferrell, who plays the Mattel CEO.

Other actors included on the posters include Superstore’s America Ferrera, High Fidelity’s Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan.

Last December, the official Barbie trailer was released and paid homage to the Stanley Kubrick classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Following the trailer, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming film. One fan proclaimed that it will take the title of “movie of the year”, while another suggested that it is going to “change cinema”.