Margot Robbie explains why there’s no Joker in ‘Birds of Prey’

Margot Robbie has explained why The Joker won’t be in Birds of Prey.

The film, a spin-off starring her Harley Quinn character, will not include Jared Leto’s Joker character so as not to detract from Quinn’s own story, according to Robbie.

Speaking about the absence of The Joker, Robbie said: “It was either going to be a complete Harley and Joker story or Joker has got to be out of the picture. I really wanted to see Harley in a girl gang and I felt there was a huge gap in the market for a girl gang ensemble action film.

“I felt like no one was going that and couldn’t understand why, especially a comic book movie.

A girl gang which appears alongside Robbie in the film is made up of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina have said they are proud to star in Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn because it “tackles everyday misogyny”.

McGregor plays mob boss Roman Sionis in the Harley Quinn spin-off, while Messina takes on the part of his right-hand man Victor Zsasz.

Speaking at the premiere of the new DC movie, McGregor said: “We talked about it – we were both really proud to be in a film that tackled misogyny, not only in sort of the extreme ends of misogyny, but also the everyday, mild misogyny that women have to put up with.