Margot Robbie joins Tom Hanks in cast of Wes Anderson’s next movie

Margot Robbie has been cast in Wes Anderson’s next film project.

The actor, who plays Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, has joined the director’s next untitled film opposite Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie’s role is believed to be in a supporting capacity – although plot details are unknown.

Filming will begin in Spain later this month, with the project written and directed by Anderson.

This marks Robbie’s debut in an Anderson flick, following scene-stealing turns in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf Of Wall Street, Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

This will be Anderson’s eleventh film following The French Dispatch, a comedy-drama described as a “love letter to journalists” which releases in the US on October 22. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Early reviews for the film have been positive, with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn calling it “an endearing and liberated explosion of Andersonian aesthetics”.

The cast includes Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Elisabeth Moss, which follows an anthology format to tell stories in 19th century France.