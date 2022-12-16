Margot Robbie on “mad” orgy scene in ‘Babylon’: “Are we allowed to show that?”

Margot Robbie has discussed a “mad” orgy scene in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

The Birds Of Prey star opened up in an Actors on Actors conversation for Variety alongside Carey Mulligan, discussing the “crazy, wild” scenes of the new film.

Mulligan called the opening sequence “this enormously debauched, crazy, wild party” featuring “lots of people wearing very little or nothing”.

Robbie agreed, saying that the first scene is “pretty much a party-slash-orgy” and that it “kind of turns into an orgy”.

“When I read the script, I was like, this is like La Dolce Vita and Wolf of Wall Street had a baby – and I love it,” Robbie went on. “But I was like, are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?

“There were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?”

Margot Robbie will soon star as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s live-action take on the beloved toy.

The first trailer was released today (December 16), revealing a first look at Robbie in character.

The actor recently revealed that she was “mortified” to see on-set pictures of her and Ryan Gosling leak online.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she told Jimmy Fallon of the leak. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When Fallon asked Robbie if she realised the images would go viral, she replied: “No!”

“I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits.

She added: “So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”