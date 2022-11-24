Margot Robbie has revealed what Martin Scorsese thinks makes a “great” film.

The actor, who got her big screen debut in Scorsese’s 2013 film The Wolf Of Wall Street, discussed working with the director at a BAFTA event in London attended by Deadline.

“We were shooting the shot where I’m running up the stairs, and he turns to me and goes, ‘Every great movie has a stair shot,’” Robbie explained of the filmmaker’s comments.

“I’ve told so many directors since that Martin Scorsese says every great movie has a stairwell shot, so get the stairs in there.”

She also added that she received just one piece of direction during the film’s six-month shoot with Scorsese.

“We spoke all the time. I’d sit at video village, and he would tell stories about the Mafia and old film stars, but he didn’t actually give direction,” Robbie said.

The actor recently revealed she almost quit acting after the unexpected attention she received after The Wolf Of Wall Street.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” Margot Robbie told Vanity Fair.

“I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”

Of the way she navigates paparazzi and self-preservation today, Robbie added: “I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to fuck me over in what ways.

“If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”