Margot Robbie says she was “mortified” by leaked ‘Barbie’ images with Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie has revealed she was “mortified” to see set photos of her upcoming Barbie film leak on the internet.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress jokingly described the leak as “the most humiliating moment” of her life, given that she and co-star Ryan Gosling had no control over the spread of the images, in which they’re pictured wearing highly vibrant costumes.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she said. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When host Jimmy Fallon asked Robbie if she realised the images would go viral, she replied: “No!”

“I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits.

She added: “So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

Below are the official first-look images of Robbie and Gosling in character as Barbie and Ken, respectively.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the upcoming film sees Robbie star as the titular doll, who escapes Barbieland to enter the real world, while Gosling’s Ken finds himself falling upon hard times.

The ensemble cast also includes Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, and more.

Back in June, Gosling’s partner Eva Mendes shared her reaction to the first-look image of him in character, writing: “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken.”

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.