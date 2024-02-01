This forgotten Margot Robbie movie is killing it on Netflix

Recent data from Netflix shows that The Legend Of Tarzan is trending on the platform.

Originally released in 2016, the movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Succession’s Alexander Skarsgård, was the sixth most-watched English film on Netflix in the last week of January, with 7.6million streaming hours.This was a drop from the previous week when it was number two on the rankings, with 14.4million hours viewed.

Retelling the classic story of Tarzan, it was a largely forgotten movie. It made more than $350million in the box office, and gained generally neutral reviews from fans, and negative reviews from critics, currently rated at 35 per cent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Harry Potter’s David Yates, the live-action adaptation has a star-studded cast with its two leads, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, Jim Broadbent and Christoph Waltz.

The Warner Bros. movie stars Skarsgård in the titular role of a man who was, as a baby, adopted and raised by apes. Based on the fictional character created in the 1912 story, Tarzan Of The Apes by Edgar Rice Burrows, it is also a variation on the 1999 Disney movie, Tarzan, which became the highest-grossing film in the year of its release.

Now, almost eight years after its release, the movie is experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity. This may be due to Robbie’s increasing fame following the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, or perhaps a result of Skarsgård’s Golden Globe nominated performance in HBO hit Succession.

It may be merely due to it being fresh content on the site – it was only made available on Netflix in early January, as was Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar winning The Favourite, contributing to the buzz around the director following the release of Poor Things and the announcement of his Oscar nomination.

In other news, Robbie has responded to her Oscar snub, saying “there’s no reason to be sad”.