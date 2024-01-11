Margot Robbie planning break from acting: “Everybody’s probably sick of me”

Margot Robbie has revealed that she may “disappear from screens” for a while because “everybody is probably sick” of the sight her.

In a new interview with Deadline, the actor and producer and spoke about the box office success of Barbie, but admitted it may be too soon for her to star in another movie, given that her face has been plastered on billboards worldwide for the past few months.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break,’” she said.

“I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while.”

Robbie continued: “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’ I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7), Barbie received the first ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a category created to recognise films that both “garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence”.

While Barbie only took home one award on the night, it was the highest-grossing film of 2023 and set various box office records. It also had more Golden Globes nominations than any other title (nine).

For the mean time, Robbie’s attention now looks set to turn to her production company LuckyChap, which she set up in 2014.

The company has produce films such as Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, as well the Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).