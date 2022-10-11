Margot Robbie responds to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ sequel

Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on Lady Gaga‘s casting as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux.

The singer will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new film, which will reportedly be a musical. Robbie previously portrayed the character in three, unrelated DC films: Suicide Squad, Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

Speaking of Gaga’s casting, Robbie told MTV News in a recent interview: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

Advertisement

Robbie went to explain how she doesn’t feel female characters are afforded the same treatment, although she did acknowledge that she was able to portray Queen Elizabeth I after Cate Blanchett.

“It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she added. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Gaga confirmed her casting for Joker: Folie à Deux back in August by sharing a teaser on social media. The sequel will be directed by the returning Todd Phillips, and will reportedly begin filming in December.

Set for release on October 4, 2024, the upcoming film will see the return of Zazie Beatz, while also welcoming newcomers Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

Like the first film, the sequel will be entirely unrelated to the DC Extended Universe, which currently has five films set for release between now and the end of next year: Black Adam, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Flash and Blue Beatle.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie will next appear in David O. Russell’s comedy thriller Amsterdam, starring alongside Christian Bale, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers and Rami Malek.